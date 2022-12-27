Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,794 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average is $139.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

