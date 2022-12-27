Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 199,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $263.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.37.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

