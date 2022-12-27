Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160,385 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $42,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

