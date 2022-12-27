Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,201 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after acquiring an additional 547,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

