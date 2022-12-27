The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $4,323,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

BA stock opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.