NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 121,706 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,249,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

