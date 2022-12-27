Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 20,070 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

