LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day moving average of $266.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

