Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

