NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

