Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 246,598 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

