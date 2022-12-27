Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after purchasing an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

