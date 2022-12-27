UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

