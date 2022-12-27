Bailard Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

