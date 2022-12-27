HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 282,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.