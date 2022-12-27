Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

