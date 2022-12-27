Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $381.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.16 and a 200-day moving average of $426.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $667.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

