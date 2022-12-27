Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Holdings Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.88.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Stories

