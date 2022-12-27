ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $48.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $48,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

