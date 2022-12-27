Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $879,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,629,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,307,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPQ stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

