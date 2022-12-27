Monarch Capital Management Inc. Takes $143,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

