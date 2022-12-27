Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

