Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Investar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Investar

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Investar Stock Up 1.0 %

ISTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.50. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also

