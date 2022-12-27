Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

