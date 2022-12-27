Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

