First Financial Corp IN Has $886,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

