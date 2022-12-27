The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 653.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

