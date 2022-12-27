Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

