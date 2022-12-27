Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

