Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $227,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $46,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

