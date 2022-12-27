Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

