Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.62. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

