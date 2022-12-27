Northland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.69% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSU opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

