Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 89,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,389.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.