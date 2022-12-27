Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

