Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

