Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Humana Trading Up 0.3 %
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.