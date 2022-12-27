Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HUM opened at $513.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.19 and a 200-day moving average of $499.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.