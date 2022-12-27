Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 153,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

