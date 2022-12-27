First PREMIER Bank Acquires 1,567 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $213.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.