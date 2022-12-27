Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $351.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

