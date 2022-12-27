Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.