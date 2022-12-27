FAS Wealth Partners Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

