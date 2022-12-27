FAS Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

