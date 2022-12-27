Arden Trust Co Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

