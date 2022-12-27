Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.