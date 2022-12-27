Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 630 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

