Arden Trust Co Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

