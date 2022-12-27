First PREMIER Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

