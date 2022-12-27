Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 429.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $483.29 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

