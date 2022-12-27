Evercore ISI Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $114.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

